First Walmart COVID-19 test site in Nevada to open in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The first Walmart COVID-19 test site in our state will open on May 4 in North Las Vegas.

The drive-thru will serve the public Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7 to 9 a.m. It is available by appointment only.

People who would like to be tested must first qualify for COVID-19 screening. This is determined based on current CDC guidelines.

Individuals are asked to arrive 10 minutes before their scheduled appointment. They must bring:

  • Confirmation of their appointment
  • Insurance card and valid photo ID

During the appointment, people can expect the following:

  • To remain in their vehicle for verification of eligibility, ID check and sample self-collection
  • To perform a self-administered nasal swab under the observation of a healthcare provider. Directions will be provided.

Results will be sent through MyQuest’s secure online portal or app. Individuals may also receive a call from the telehealth partner, PWN. According to a news release, the average time to report results is between 2-3 days after collection.

To schedule an appointment, click here. If you have any questions, call 866-448-7719.

Quest Diagnostics will be operating the drive-thru at the Walmart located at 1807 West Craig Road.

