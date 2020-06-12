First wall goes up at Betty’s Village, Opportunity Village says project on schedule

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Good news for Opportunity Village here in the valley. Yesterday, they raised the first wall of the Betty’s Village project.

Betty’s Village, a $30 million housing project, is building homes for people with special needs so they can live independently and have convenient access to the care they need.

Opportunity Village says they are on schedule to welcome their first Betty’s Village residents next year.

Betty’s Village is being built on a vacant lot in the southwest. It will have about 80 units, a pool, courtyard, and medical staff on site.