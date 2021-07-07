First Vax Nevada Days winners to be announced Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The first winners of Nevada’s program to give away cash and prizes to people who have received a COVID-19 vaccine will be announced on Thursday.

Governor Steve Sisolak and Immunize Nevada will announce the Vax Nevada Days winners at 6 p.m. from the student union at the College of Southern Nevada’s North Las Vegas Campus.

The giveaway is an effort to encourage more Nevadans to get vaccinated. The state plans to hand out $5 million in cash and prizes to nearly 2,000 Nevadans who have initiated the vaccine process.

Announcements will be made every Thursday from July 8 to Aug. 26 when the grand prize winner of $1 million will be announced.

You can check this link to see if you’re registered for Vax Nevada Days.