First Tribal operated casino in Las Vegas to open late 2020 after renovation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Mohegan Gaming and Entertainment will operate the soon to be Virgin Hotels Las Vegas’ 60,000-square foot gaming space in what is a first for the city. Virgin will be Las Vegas’ first tribal operated casino.

MGE, an integrated entertainment resort developer, is partnering with JC Hospitality to operate the gaming space upon the completion of construction and pending regulatory approval by the Nevada Gaming Commission. Virgin’s future location is currently known as the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

The Mohegan Tribe of Connecticut looks forward to being the first Native American tribe to operate in Las Vegas’ resort corridor. James Gessner Jr., interim chairman of the tribe, said it continues their tradition of “blazing new trails for others to follow.”

They’re not the only ones who are thrilled.

“Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment, as an extension of the Mohegan Tribe, pride themselves on traditional principles, in sync with modern values. We are excited that Virgin Hotels Las Vegas will be their first entry in the Las Vegas market,” expressed Richard “Boz” Bosworth, president and CEO of JC Hospitality LLC, owner of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, in a press release.

The Joint, the 4,000-seat showroom located in Hard Rock, will be managed, operated and booked by AEG Presents starting fall 2020 when it reopens as Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

All the exciting changes will materialize when the 8-month renovation begins in early February 2020. Virgin is slated to open at the end of next year.