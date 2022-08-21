LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– On Sunday, the National Weather Service issued several warnings, one of which caught everyone by surprise, a tornado warning issued in northeast Clark County near Mesquite.

The warning ended around 5:15 p.m. but was followed by a thunderstorm warning.

Many people posted what they saw on social media, like Brody Cowing, who lives in St. George, Utah, but could see from afar what was going on.

“I had my camera, and I was shooting to the west because the storm was that way and I looked south and that’s where I saw the funnel for the first time,” said Cowing. “It slowly manifested and got more defined and was crazy to see.”

Some on the road say the weather didn’t deter them from driving, as they had no idea that a tornado warning had been issued at all.

“It was a little surreal to watch the clouds and the lightning go,” said Sarah Tuft, a Utah resident. “If we had seen the tornado warning, we would have probably panicked because it’s not something that we are used to, so we would have been looking for the nearest place to pull off.”

According to the National Weather Service, the last time Clark County issued a tornado warning was 15 years ago in September of 2007.