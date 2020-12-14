LIVE: First shipment of vaccines received in Las Vegas, headed to hospitals for health care workers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine — 12,675 doses — has arrived and health officials are delivering it to hospitals, where health care workers will be the first to receive shots.
Southern Nevada Health District officials will provide an update on the arrival of the vaccine and plans to distribute and administer the vaccine to Tier 1 recipients at 1 p.m. 8 News Now will livestream here on our website and Facebook page.
The Southern Nevada Health District is receiving vaccine in phases, and a tiered distribution plan has been developed to ensure the initial supplies of vaccine are provided to the critical populations identified by the CDC, according to an SNHD news release.
Health care personnel and other groups most at risk for direct exposure are included in Tier I.
Long-term care facilities are also included in Tier I and will be receiving their vaccine supplies from pharmacy providers.
SNHD officials sought to reassure the public about the safety of the vaccine.
“Having vaccine in our community provides us with another effective tool to help us stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, Acting Chief Health Officer for the Southern Nevada Health District.
“These vaccines have been shown to be safe and effective. It is important that we get our health care personnel vaccinated first so they can continue to provide the essential services and support our community has relied on to get us through this pandemic. We will be receiving regular supplies of COVID-19 vaccine and will let each of the identified groups know when they are able to get vaccinated. Our ultimate goal is to ensure everyone is protected,” said Dr. Leguen.
“The arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine in Nevada marks a major positive development for the Silver State,” said Nevada Senator Jacky Rosen. “The start of this vaccine’s deployment marks a new phase in our shared efforts to overcome this pandemic, and provides a clear sign of hope for countless Nevadans who have made sacrifices to protect their health and the health of our communities. Even though help has started to arrive, we must continue to take steps to reduce the spread of COVID-19 through all means, including washing hands, wearing a mask, and properly social distancing. As we work together to beat this virus, I will continue working in Congress to protect the health of all Nevadans.”
The vaccine received has been granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the Food and Drug Administration. The vaccine is a two-dose series, and people receiving the first dose will need to receive a second dose three to four weeks after the first vaccination is administered.
The Health District will provide additional updates and information as the vaccine campaign continues and more vaccine is received at www.SNHD.info/covid-vaccine.
Continuing safety measures
SNHD reminds the community of the importance of following these public health strategies:
- Universal use of face masks
The consistent and correct use of face masks in public and around people who do not share the same household. Recent studies estimate that approximately half of new infections are transmitted by people who have no symptoms of COVID-19. New evidence shows that in addition to providing protection for others, face masks also provide some protection to those wearing them.
- Social Distancing
Maintaining social distancing and limiting contacts. Contact with people outside of the household setting increases the risk of infection with the virus that causes COVID-19. Outside of household settings, being in close physical contact with others, sharing meals, being in enclosed spaces, or in large crowds can all increase the risk of infection. Participating in these activities also increases the risk of transmission among household members.
- COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 testing is vital to identifying people who are infected so they can isolate themselves from others and interrupt the transmission of the virus. The Health District recommends testing for both symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals. Testing is recommended for people who have symptoms of COVID-19; anyone who had close contact with someone who has a confirmed or possible case of COVID-19; people who were in a setting where they were exposed to a large group of people or people who were not wearing face coverings or not maintaining physical distance; and anyone who is planning to visit someone who is at high risk of illness, including people 65 years of age and older and people with serious medical conditions. Health District and community partner testing locations can be found on the calendar at www.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/covid-19-testing-sites. Locations that require appointments or that allow for pre-registration can be accessed at https://registration.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org.
- More information about COVID-19 is available on the Health District website at www.SNHD.info/covid. Additional information about COVID-19 vaccine is available on the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/index.html.