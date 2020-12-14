LIVE: First shipment of vaccines received in Las Vegas, headed to hospitals for health care workers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine — 12,675 doses — has arrived and health officials are delivering it to hospitals, where health care workers will be the first to receive shots.

Southern Nevada Health District officials will provide an update on the arrival of the vaccine and plans to distribute and administer the vaccine to Tier 1 recipients at 1 p.m. 8 News Now will livestream here on our website and Facebook page.

The Southern Nevada Health District is receiving vaccine in phases, and a tiered distribution plan has been developed to ensure the initial supplies of vaccine are provided to the critical populations identified by the CDC, according to an SNHD news release.

Health care personnel and other groups most at risk for direct exposure are included in Tier I.

Long-term care facilities are also included in Tier I and will be receiving their vaccine supplies from pharmacy providers.

SNHD officials sought to reassure the public about the safety of the vaccine.

“Having vaccine in our community provides us with another effective tool to help us stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, Acting Chief Health Officer for the Southern Nevada Health District.

“These vaccines have been shown to be safe and effective. It is important that we get our health care personnel vaccinated first so they can continue to provide the essential services and support our community has relied on to get us through this pandemic. We will be receiving regular supplies of COVID-19 vaccine and will let each of the identified groups know when they are able to get vaccinated. Our ultimate goal is to ensure everyone is protected,” said Dr. Leguen.

“The arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine in Nevada marks a major positive development for the Silver State,” said Nevada Senator Jacky Rosen. “The start of this vaccine’s deployment marks a new phase in our shared efforts to overcome this pandemic, and provides a clear sign of hope for countless Nevadans who have made sacrifices to protect their health and the health of our communities. Even though help has started to arrive, we must continue to take steps to reduce the spread of COVID-19 through all means, including washing hands, wearing a mask, and properly social distancing. As we work together to beat this virus, I will continue working in Congress to protect the health of all Nevadans.”

The vaccine received has been granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the Food and Drug Administration. The vaccine is a two-dose series, and people receiving the first dose will need to receive a second dose three to four weeks after the first vaccination is administered.

The Health District will provide additional updates and information as the vaccine campaign continues and more vaccine is received at www.SNHD.info/covid-vaccine.

Continuing safety measures

