First responders share tips for staying safe out on hiking trails

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the weather warms up Metro Police have just a few tips to keep in mind when hiking.

The air support team says the biggest thing to remember in the outdoors is to tell someone where you’re going.

“We recommend not going alone take somebody with you, some of the rescues we have people are out there alone, they didn’t tell anybody where they’re going, somebody finds a car and we have to do a massive search in addition to the rescue we later have to perform,” said Steve Morris Jr., Director of Operations.

Other things to consider are checking the weather, taking food and overnight supplies, a light source and a fully charged phone if you need to contact someone.