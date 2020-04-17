First responders, health care workers get free AAA Roadside Assistance service

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — First responders and health care workers will get free AAA Roadside Assistance service through the end of May, AAA announced Friday.

“First responders and healthcare workers are on the front lines of this crisis,” said Tim Condon, President & CEO of AAA Northern California, Nevada & Utah. “Offering free AAA Roadside Assistance when they break down is a small way AAA can help get these heroes back on the road to where they’re needed most. As a member service organization and leader in roadside assistance, AAA is proud to lend our services to ensure the safety, security and peace of mind of the communities we serve.”

All first responders and health care workers don’t have to be AAA members to get service.

According to a news release, call 1-800-AAA-HELP for roadside assistance. AAA Roadside Assistance operates as an essential service during shelter-in-place orders, and is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Previously, AAA Nevada has been helping with these initiatives to help communities respond to the COVID-19 pandemic:

Premium Refunds: AAA Nevada’s auto policy customers will receive premium refunds totaling $100 million. Members with an active policy as of April 30 will receive a 20% refund for two months of auto premiums by May 31, with no action needed.

Wellness Calls: AAA Nevada employees are calling members to share cost-saving tips, and offering to connect members to other public resources as they adapt to these challenging times.

Virtual Car Seat Inspections

For information on any of these programs, go to AAA.com.