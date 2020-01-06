First responders face off in charity hockey game

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The “Vegas Strong” motto was represented well Sunday. First responders took over the Orleans Arena ice rink for the “Vegas Strong Hockey Game.”

It was police versus firefighters.

The return of the “Guns and Hoses Charity Hockey Game” had a Vegas Strong puck drop. Deryk Engelland instigated the festivities and then the hockey forces collided in the name of charity.

Proceeds from the event and auctions will go to the Injured Police Officers Fund and Deryk Engelland’s Heroes Foundation. The defenseman also took part in the annual baseball game this summer.

Hockey took a break for a few years, but the two civic forces are excited to bring the rivalry to the ice again because this is now a hockey town and a generous town.