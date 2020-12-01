First responders can enjoy Glittering Lights at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway free Dec. 1

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — First responders can enjoy the holiday spirit of Glittering Lights at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway for free on Dec. 1!

Subaru of Las Vegas is behind the initiative, aimed at supporting EMTs, firefighters, police officers and others.

“For 17+ years, my son Cameron has worked with the North Las Vegas Fire Department to care for others. Supporting ALL of our First Responders throughout the year has been a passion of Subaru of Las Vegas — in keeping with our Subaru Love Promise,” wrote Burton Hughes, general manager of Subaru of Las Vegas. “Subaru Loves to Care for First Responders, because First Responders Love to Care for those in need!”

For admission, you must show proof of service ID.

Glittering Lights is the largest holiday drive-thru light show in Nevada.