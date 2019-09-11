First responders across Clark County receive new mattresses

Local News

by: Lucas Wright

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thanks to Walker Furniture, first responders across the Las Vegas valley will be getting a better night’s sleep. The company is donating mattresses to all 30 CCFD firehouses in the valley.

This is a part of Walker’s “Project Firehouse: Rested & Ready.” They spent Wednesday making the 11th delivery out of 30, dropping off six box springs and mattresses at Clark County Fire Station No. 65.

A spokesperson for Walker Furniture says during the last recession, cutbacks were made on new mattresses. They also said, “to say they are needed to be replaced is an understatement.”

