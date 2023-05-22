LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Between 10 to 20 cases of bat rabies are confirmed in Nevada every year. The first confirmed case of 2023 has been found in a bat in Clark County, according to the Nevada Department of Agriculture.

Although other species can carry rabies, bats are the most common source of transmitting it to humans and domestic animals. Bat activity increases between May and October.

“Animal owners must be proactive and work with their veterinarians to keep animals up to date on vaccinations,” said NDA Director J.J. Goicoechea, DVM. “Vaccinating pets against rabies protects pets and their owners.”

Dogs, cats, ferrets, and some livestock in Nevada are legally required to have a rabies vaccination.

“If you or your animals have had contact with any bats, contact your local healthcare professional or veterinary provider immediately,” said NDA Animal Disease Lab supervisor Laura Morrow.

People should never attempt to pick up a bat instead contact animal control. You can find more information on rabies at this link.