First prize in ‘Great U.S. Treasure Hunt’ found Sunday in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The first of four $10,000 prizes in “The Great U.S. Treasure Hunt” has been claimed after the item was found Sunday in North Las Vegas.

A silver “Z” was found under a picnic bench at Eldorado Park, near the intersection of Camino Eldorado Parkway and Tropical Parkway in North Las Vegas.

A post on the treasure hunt’s Twitter account reported the find on Sunday.

CHAPTER 4



NORTH VEGAS

ELDORADO BENCH

SILVER Z



It's official! The first of 4 $10,000 items has been found!



This silver Z has been under a park bench for nearly 10 years.



3 items yet to find! More details to follow. pic.twitter.com/I0vR0eabUJ — The Great U.S. Treasure Hunt (@GreatUSTreasure) December 20, 2020

The item for Chapter 4 has been stuck under a bench in Eldorado Park in North Vegas for nearly 10 years.



We last checked on it in July, and now it's finally been found! pic.twitter.com/3zPXMsCRk7 — The Great U.S. Treasure Hunt (@GreatUSTreasure) December 20, 2020

The nationwide treasure hunt is tied to the sale of a book that is for sale online. The book costs less than $10.

With travel presenting a huge obstacle during the pandemic, organizers have set up the hunt to partner “solvers” and “finders” in the quest for the items. The organizers connect solvers to finders to actually track down the item once its location is known.

The prize is divided, with $9,000 to the solver and $1,000 to the finder.

More than a month into the treasure hunt, no one had found any of the items, and clues started coming out on Dec. 12.

Three more items are still to be located.