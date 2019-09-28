First performances of Cirque du Soleil’s ‘O’ at Bellagio fountains canceled

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The first set of performances of Cirque du Soleil’s “O” at the Bellagio Fountains has been canceled due to “unforeseen circumstances.” They were set to go on today and tomorrow.

You can still see the show on Oct. 12 – 13.

“O” is celebrating a special milestone — 10,000 shows. The water-themed stage production opened in October 1998.

This will be the cast members’ first time ever performing at the Bellagio’s famed fountains. The show has more than 80 acrobats who perform amazing acts in the award-winning production.

“Eau” or “O” is the French word for water. The show is in its 21st year.