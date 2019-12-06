FIRST ON 8: Resorts World Las Vegas previews next steps leading to 2021 opening

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Just days after Resorts World Las Vegas announced a new opening date, 8 News Now got a preview of the next steps leading to the $4.3 billion project’s 2021 debut.

“The next stage is to get the property completely wrapped, so we’ll have all the glass, all the skin on the property by the end of January,” said Scott Sibella, president of Resorts World. “We’re hoping to have all the signage up on the property by the end of the first quarter.”

At the beginning stages, the plan was to have an overarching Asian theme. This has since changed to incorporating “Asian-inspired touches.”

“Since I got here, not a lot has changed, but I did slow the project down a little bit. We added more scope to it,” revealed Sibella. “We added a 5,000-seat theater, we added more convention space.”

Sibella notes their goal is to open in one phase rather than multiple, prompting them to move the opening back to summer 2021. When it does open, amenities will include:

5,000-seat state-of-the-art theater to host A-list residencies and corporate events

75,000-square-foot nightlife and day life concept

Video globe, which will display 6,000-square-foot of LED content

Additional luxury suites, villas and penthouses

Resorts World is located on the former site of the Stardust on the north side of town. Sibella said he’s excited about its placement on this side of the Strip as they knew it was going to start to grow.

“We know it’s not going to happen overnight, but we do feel comfortable and know the business will shift down to the northside with everything that’s going on.”

Sibella said with this type of venture you must be well prepared and expect the worst.

“You get one shot when a customer comes to make sure everything is right.”

For the full preview with John Langler, tune into 8 News Now Friday at 5 and 6 p.m. PST.