First Omicron variant case reported in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Southern Nevada Heath District (SNHD) has confirmed the first case of COVID-19 caused by the Omicron variant in the state.

According to the SNHD it was a fully vaccinated female in her mid-20s who had not received a booster. The woman is from Clark County.

The SNHD did not indicate where the woman lives, or where she might have contracted the virus.

“We knew that it was only a matter of time that we would identify the Omicron variant in Southern Nevada,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, District Health Officer for the Southern Nevada Health District. “People can protect themselves from all variants of the COVID-19 virus by getting fully vaccinated and getting a booster when they are eligible, wearing a mask in public indoor settings, regardless of their vaccination status, and staying home and getting tested if they are sick.”