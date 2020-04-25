First night of NFL Draft nabs record viewership

In this still image from video provided by the NFL, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell during the NFL football draft, Saturday, April 25, 2020. (NFL via AP)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS/CNN) — Football fans showed up for the NFL Draft this year, despite the event being held remotely for the first time.

The opening night of the 2020 NFL Draft drew an average of 15.6 million viewers across its broadcasters, including ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.

That is a new record for the event. The previous high was in 2014, with 12.4 million viewers.

It is not surprising this year brought in huge TV numbers as millions of people are stuck at home due to stay-at-home orders and are starving for sports content.

Live sports was delayed or suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

During the first night, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced that the NFL Draft will come to Las Vegas in 2022.

The event was slated to take place in Las Vegas this year, but was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The draft was planned to take place along the Strip, with events held at MGM and Caesars Entertainment properties. According to a news release, previously planned locations will remain as is for 2022.