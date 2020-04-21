First Nevada COVID-19 patient released from hospital: ‘It took me by storm’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The first person in Nevada to test positive for COVID- 19 is out of the hospital. Ronald Pipkins, 55, a Marine Corps veteran was released from the VA Hospital in North Las Vegas.

“I’m looking forward to leaving,” Pipkin said as he was wheeled out of the building Monday and cheered on by hospital staff.

He fell into a coma and woke up three weeks ago.

“I was fighting within my coma and it’s very deep what I was going through. I wish no one would get this disease. This is a terrible virus cause once it gets a hold of you, it really tries to take you out,” Pipkins said.

The fight continued once he woke up. He had to relearn how to walk. He said his story can help others understand the seriousness of this pandemic.

“It gives me chills because I’m alive. I hope, maybe, I could help people understand how serious this virus is. It took me by storm.”

Pipkins continues his recovery at a local rehabilitation facility.