FIRST LOOK: Tourists excited for adults-only aspect at Circa Resort

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas never misses an excuse to party, and Circa Resort is bringing all the perks to doing just that.

The downtown’s adults-only property has tourists excited to see what’s in store for the opening on Wednesday.

“I think that’s fantastic, because I don’t think this is a place for kids anyway. I come to Vegas to be an adult and have a good time, do all that crazy kind of stuff. I think that’s wonderful, that just makes me love it even more,” Lynn Marie Jacoby, a tourist visiting Las Vegas told 8 News Now.

“They got me curious. I’m not a huge casino guy, but to hear ‘hey it’s 21 and up,'” Joshua Glasper said while he was visiting downtown Las Vegas.

Some say Circa is a game-changer. It’ll take bragging rights for having the city’s largest sports book, plus, six pools and more than 700 hotel rooms.

Tourists say this is what Downtown Las Vegas needed to bring some life back to Fremont Street.

There’s a lot of anticipation and buzz around the new property, which is to be expected at a time when Las Vegas is dealing with the COVID-19 burden and its effect on the city’s economy.

Circa Resort will open at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28.