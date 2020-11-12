FIRST LOOK: Resorts World nightclub, dayclub unveiled in partnership announcement

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Resorts World is partnering with the Singapore’s Zouk Group on a nightclub and several “lifestyle and entertainment spaces” at the $4.3 billion resort on the Las Vegas Strip.

The Zouk Group’s “pioneering” work in Singapore will play into a Southeast Asia-inspired beach club, a luxury nightclub, a new-style social gaming bar and an Asian-influenced vibe dining venue at Resorts World.

Rendition of the Zouk Nightclub.

Rendition of RedTail.

Rendition of FUHU.

Rendition of the AYU Dayclub.

“Resorts World Las Vegas aims to reinvent the traditional integrated hospitality experience in Las Vegas across every sector, including nightlife,” said Scott Sibella, President of Resorts World Las Vegas.

“In partnership with Zouk Group, we will introduce a world-class entertainment complex with a variety of unmatched nightlife experiences for our guests and visitors.”

A Resorts World news release describes each of the venues, which will cover 100,000 square feet:

Zouk Nightclub: an innovative space that will become the most technologically advanced nightclub in Las Vegas.

an innovative space that will become the most technologically advanced nightclub in Las Vegas. AYU Dayclub: an outdoor oasis inspired by the beauty and harmonious atmosphere of Southeast Asia’s idyllic islands.

an outdoor oasis inspired by the beauty and harmonious atmosphere of Southeast Asia’s idyllic islands. RedTail: a new-style social gaming bar where guests can enjoy premium beer, wine, cocktails and shared plates while playing a variety of games like beer pong, darts and pool

a new-style social gaming bar where guests can enjoy premium beer, wine, cocktails and shared plates while playing a variety of games like beer pong, darts and pool FUHU: a high-energy, experiential dining venue that tempts with an unexpected twist on contemporary Asian cuisine.

“The partnership between Zouk Group and Resorts World Las Vegas will bring entertainment and lifestyle brands together on a property destined to breathe new life into the Las Vegas market,” said Andrew Li, Chief Executive Officer of Zouk Group. “With over 29 years of experience in the nightlife industry, the Zouk brand is proud to make its debut at Resorts World Las Vegas, in a destination considered by many to be the entertainment capital of the world.”