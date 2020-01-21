First Look: NFL Draft proposes several stages and lane closures on the Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) –– NFL Draft officials presented before the Clark County Commissioners in the weekly meeting Tuesday. NFL Draft officials presented the fan events, stages and road closures that would impact businesses and community in Las Vegas.

Fan Experience at Caesars property

NFL Draft representatives presented a list of community partners including local law enforcement and resort partners.

Fremont Experience Stage

The presentation included renderings of 3 different stages at several locations on the Strip including a main stage at the Bellagio Fountains to be constructed on the water as well as a Fan Experience at the Caesars lot area and also a stage at the Fremont Experience in Downtown Las Vegas.

Partial and complete lane closures are being proposed for the Strip and concerns about parking for employees and facilitating access to patrons were discussed.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for further updates.