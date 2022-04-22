LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When the main doors at the Palms Casino and Resort open for the first time on Wednesday, it’ll usher in not only guests but a new era for the casino.

It is the first resort in Las Vegas owned and operated by a Native American tribe.

Cynthia Kiser Murphey is the general manager at the Palms Casino and Resort and gave 8 News Now a preview as the grand opening nears.

“We have half of our employees returning. They’ve worked at the Palms before. We have more than 70 day one employees who initially opened the Palms. We are blown away by that,” Murphey said. “The Palms has its rightful place as part of las vegas, being the entertainment capital and mecca of the world. So we have our responsibility to deliver. Some of the best barbecue on the planet here at Mabel’s.”

Murphey also went on to describe the new atmosphere being created at the Palms.

“Michael Simon is amazing, we’re creating an atmosphere with food and sports viewing. We’ll have some pop-up entertainment here and a great craft beer and cocktail collection. Located right by our sportsbook which is being redone. We’re super proud to have partnered with William Hill. This will be a place to have fun, to watch our Golden Knights, Raiders, Aces, Aviators,” Murphey tells 8 News Now.

The resort will also include a 14-room movie theater.

“We’ve just recently redone the whole complex, hired local graffiti artists to paint the walls, luxury recliner seats. We have two Imax theaters, making it a really fun place to come, especially for the locals and families to come out and go to the movies,” she added.

The doors are set to open at 9 p.m on Wednesday, April 27. A fireworks show is also planned and will close out the evening for guests.

The iconic Ghost Bar is also set to open at the resort in the coming months.