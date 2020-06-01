First look inside: Bellagio prepares to reopen Thursday with new contactless services

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In a few days, parts of the Las Vegas Strip will reopen for business after being closed for more than two months as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

8 News Now got a first hand look at the changes coming to resorts after given a tour Monday at the Bellagio Hotel and Casino.

At Bellagio Hotel and Casino, guests can expect to see new safety measures that rely on contactless features.

Hand sanitizer station at Bellagio Hotel and Casino

A big change is mobile check-in, all you need is the app and you go straight to your room. @8NewsNow @Bellagio pic.twitter.com/xBb8fwORuH — Joe Moeller (@joemoeller44) June 1, 2020

These new changes include a mobile hotel check-in, temperature screeners at entrance doors, mobile restaurant menus and limited seating.

Guests will check-in to their hotel room using their phone and open their doors with a mobile device.

Casino floor will be at 50% capacity, chairs are spaced out here as well. Hotel will be at 30% capacity. Staff will be monitoring how many people are here @8NewsNow @Bellagio pic.twitter.com/iczPNGB2Iv — Joe Moeller (@joemoeller44) June 1, 2020

Bellagio will limit their hotel room capacity to 30%, while the casino floor will limit capacity to 50 percent.

The casino looks different, with table dividers, plexiglass screens and limited seating.

Casino tables are all separated with dividers, hand washing stations are also set up. @8NewsNow @Bellagio pic.twitter.com/Tga1be7wFH — Joe Moeller (@joemoeller44) June 1, 2020

Hand-washing stations will be spaced out throughout the resort, and Bellagio will remind guests to practice social distancing with signs and stickers on the floor.

Restaurants will have a lot less contact, as well. Through a phone, guests will be able to check in to a restaurant’s wait list and view the menu.

The Bellagio is opening at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 4.

The Bellagio Fountains shows will resume on Thursday with three special shows honoring the resiliency of frontline workers, the country and the people of Las Vegas, according to a news release from MGM Resorts International.

Three other MGM Resorts properties will also reopen on Thursday, including MGM Grand, New York-New York and Signature.

READ: Las Vegas casinos, resorts to reopen some properties June 4

At the restaurants, expect tables to be separated. Guests can add their group to the waiting list from their phone, menus will be on mobile devises as well. @8NewsNow @Bellagio pic.twitter.com/akQ7FrHtwI — Joe Moeller (@joemoeller44) June 1, 2020