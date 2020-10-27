FIRST LOOK: Circa Resort puts emphasis on sports with biggest sports book in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When Derek Stevens came up with the idea for Circa Resort, he really wanted it to be a mecca for sports fans and sports gamblers.

The Circa Sportsbook is now the biggest sports book in Las Vegas.

Brian Musburger, CEO of the gambling network “VSIN” talks to 8 News Now’s Hector Mejia about the new studio inside Circa and where they will broadcast live web shows and podcasts about sports betting.

LIVE from @CircaLasVegas, inside the world’s largest sportsbook ahead of the grand opening tonight at midnight! @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/6Y23jtfCSP — Hector Mejia (@hectormejianews) October 27, 2020

Circa Las Vegas opens at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28.