FIRST LOOK: Circa Resort puts emphasis on sports with biggest sports book in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When Derek Stevens came up with the idea for Circa Resort, he really wanted it to be a mecca for sports fans and sports gamblers.
The Circa Sportsbook is now the biggest sports book in Las Vegas.
Brian Musburger, CEO of the gambling network “VSIN” talks to 8 News Now’s Hector Mejia about the new studio inside Circa and where they will broadcast live web shows and podcasts about sports betting.
Circa Las Vegas opens at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28.