FIRST LOOK: Circa Resort incorporates ‘Old Vegas’ with ‘New Vegas’ in its architecture, design

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Circa Resort is just hours away from opening, and tourists are describing what they see from the outside as “futuristic.”

Alice O’Keefe, director of design and architecture for Circa, says a lot of what makes the new resort unique is the detail in the design.

“We’ve taken small design details from all the eras, the 20s, the 40s, the 60s, the 80s and put it all together. In doing that, it really creates a new look,” O’Keefe noted.

Among one of the biggest additions to Circa is Vegas Vickie! The iconic Vegas cowgirl used to hangout on Fremont Street, but now has her own bar inside the downtown property. Owner Derek Stevens bought the sign in 2016.

So iconic we named a bar after her.



4 days until you can share drinks with @VegasVickie. — Circa Las Vegas (@CircaLasVegas) October 24, 2020

Vegas Vickie’s Lounge is surrounded by the popular Vegas figure and is located in the Circa lobby.

About 90% of the art inside Circa Las Vegas is from local artists.

“It was really important to me, being downtown, right in the heart of the Arts District, that we use a lot of the local talent that we already have,” she said.

Being able to open the resort now is special, especially during a time when the pandemic is critically effecting Vegas’ economy.

“We’re really creating something new and giving people something to come to Las Vegas for, it’s really exciting,” O’Keefe added.

The casino is opening Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 12:01 a.m. and the hotel tower will open in late December.