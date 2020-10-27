FIRST LOOK: Circa Resort becomes first Downtown Las Vegas resort to open in 40 years

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The valley’s first megaresort in a decade is established. Circa Resort is the first brand new destination in Downtown Las Vegas in 40 years and it opens at midnight.

It’s located on the corner of Fremont Street and Main.

The last resort to open in the downtown area was the Sundance Hotel, which opened back in 1980. After some alleged mob ties and a controversy over skimming and getting its gaming license suspended, the Sundance was sold.

In 1987, it became the Fitzgerald’s Las Vegas. But in 2012, new owners with a familiar name took over.

Derek Stevens, the man behind Circa, put $22 million into a makeover and renamed Fitzgerald’s the “D Las Vegas,” as a tribute to his hometown of Detroit.

The land Circa sits on used to be the “Las Vegas Club.” It originally opened in 1908, but moved to the spot at Main and Fremont in 1947.

Jackie Gaughan bought the Las Vegas Club in 1962, and for many years, it was one of the hottest hotels in downtown.

Derek and Greg Stevens bought it in 2015, along with some other businesses. The entire lot was demolished in 2017, making way for construction of Circa to begin in February of 2019.

This whole project has a reported price tag of $1 billion.

One of the most impressive parts of Circa is the rooftop pool, which is known as “Stadium Swim.” This complex includes six pools across six different levels, with 30 cabanas and space for 4,000 people.

The pools are temperature-controlled, so they can be open year-round. There’s also massive 140-foot screens, a DJ booth and two swim-up bars.

Circa has taken the normally boring parking garage and made it something interesting. The “Garage Mahal” is a 9-story parking structure, next to the resort, with nearly 1,000 spaces.

It includes ride-share pickup and drop-off points, a climate-controlled bridge over Main Street, video screens and round-the-clock security.

The time of your life begins in 24 hours. #CircaLasVegas awaits you at 12:01AM. 🥂 #CountdownToCirca #CircaReveal pic.twitter.com/IDlIhbwdeK — Circa Las Vegas (@CircaLasVegas) October 27, 2020

Sports are a big theme at the new property, and the Circa sportsbook is its centerpiece. It has a three story, stadium-style sports book that will be the biggest in Las Vegas.

It should seat 1,000 people, who can watch sports on a three-story, HDTV screen. There’s also a “V-Sin Studio,” where they will broadcast live web shows and podcasts on sports betting.

The artwork around Circa really pays tribute to Las Vegas’ rich history. Guests will find murals, chandeliers, and other pieces meant to honor Las Vegas’ golden era.

One of the centerpieces will be the iconic kickin’ cowgirl “Vegas Vickie,” which used to hang on Fremont Street.

Circa Resort will open to the public at midnight on Oct. 28.

