First look at suspect involved in deadly road rage shooting along I-15

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We’re getting our first look at one of the suspects involved in a deadly road rage shooting that happened along I-15 between Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Blue Diamond Road.

Marcia Mingo was arrested for aiding and abetting. Her daughter and son were also inside the vehicle and are believed to be involved.

“During the course of the investigation, she deliberately misled investigators,” said Lt. Spencer. “We just aren’t able to tell who the actual shooter is at this point.”

Police believe one of the three shot and killed Jeffrey Boyajian in the August road rage incident.

The suspects were later spotted in a white van on surveillance video.

A reward has been posted for any details leading to an arrest. To submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers click here.