LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Athletics have released the first images showing what a professional baseball stadium on the Las Vegas Strip might look like. This is would be the A’s new home if the team relocates to Las Vegas from Oakland.

The images show the ballpark on the site of the Tropicana Las Vegas Resort Casino.

A’s Vegas Ballpark Rendering. (Image: The Athletics)

“The state-of-the-art venue will be a hub for sports, entertainment, and community engagement, hosting A’s games along with a diverse range of events, concerts, and community gatherings,” according to an A’s news release. “The design pays homage to the rich history of the Athletics as well as the unique spirit of Las Vegas. The plan will feature innovative architecture, sustainability and environmental consciousness, and modern amenities that focus on the peak of excellence in fan experience.”

“From the minute we stepped onto the Tropicana site nearly two years ago, it was immediately obvious what a fantastic fit it would be for a new A’s ballpark in Las Vegas,” said A’s director of design and owner of Schrock KC Architecture, Brad Schrock.

“The natural orientation of the ballpark creates not only some of the best views and connection to the Las Vegas skyline from the seating bowl but also opens up the ballpark to the corner in a way that creates opportunities for an amazing energetic public space with open and expansive views into the ballpark,” Schrock said.

A’s Vegas Ballpark Rendering. (Image: The Athletics)

A’s Vegas Ballpark Rendering. (Image: The Athletics)

“We are excited to share our vision for the A’s potential new home. As our first conceptual design, we will continue to refine the look and feel of the ballpark over the next year,” A’s President Dave Kaval said. “We hope our project goes beyond a traditional ballpark and serves as a catalyst for community development and engagement. It follows in the footsteps and success of the professional sports teams that come before us, in creating union jobs, stimulating economic growth, and fostering investments in the community.

“Thanks to the vision of Bally’s and GLPI, we have the opportunity to bring baseball to one of the most energetic locations in Las Vegas,” Kaval added. “We look forward to continuing our collaboration with the Nevada governor, Legislative leaders, Clark County commissioners, and the Southern Nevada community as we move forward with plans on our new home.”

A’s Vegas Ballpark Rendering. (Image: The Athletics)

A’s Vegas Ballpark Rendering. (Image: The Athletics)

Republican Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo announced Wednesday a tentative agreement with the Oakland Athletics and legislative leaders for a stadium funding plan after weeks of negotiations over how much the state will contribute to a $1.5 billion Las Vegas ballpark.

The tentative agreement outlined in a joint statement indicates a funding bill will be introduced in the Nevada Legislature in the coming days, giving lawmakers less than two weeks to consider it before the session ends.

The threat of a special legislative session looms if lawmakers can’t agree on the terms by June 5.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.