First Look: People mover stations for underground Las Vegas transit system

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This is a first look at what the stations will look like for the underground people mover system that is under construction in Las Vegas.

The Boring Company, which is owned by Elon Musk, is constructing the project and shared a rendering of a station from Musk’s Twitter account.

This is what a complete and functioning station is expected to look like. The people mover system will shuttle convention-goers back and forth between the Las Vegas Convention Center, Encore and Resorts World Las Vegas.

There are long term plans to add another loop to link to the resort corridor, Allegiant Stadium and McCarran International Airport. Musk, the billionaire behind Tesla and SpaceX, has said he envisions that tunnels could run up and down the Las Vegas Strip from the airport to downtown.

The convention center loop is expected to open in the summer of 2021.