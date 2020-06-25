FIRST LOOK: AREA15 tour of larger-than-life art and retail spaces

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — AREA15, located minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, is the world’s first purpose-built experiential entertainment complex offering live events, immersive activations, monumental art installations, extraordinary design elements, unique retail, ground-breaking technology, bars and eateries and much more.

8 News NOW will give viewers a first-look at the venue at 3 p.m. on June 25. Watch the livestream on our Website and Facebook page.

With a growing collection of dynamic destinations including Emporium, Oddwood Bar, Dueling Axes, Lost Spirits Distillery, a culinary experience by Todd English and its anchor experience, Meow Wolf Las Vegas.

AREA15’s ever-changing art, retail and entertainment attractions hopes to draw locals and tourists of all ages when it opens Sept. 17, 2020.

From fire-breathing dragons to immersive, projection-mapped psychedelia, AREA15 presents art in a way uniquely suited to larger-than-life Las Vegas.

Located in the parking lot south of the AREA15 main building, Art Island contains seven large-scale art pieces from avant-garde artists around the globe.

Art Island will be free to visit just west of the Las Vegas Strip, a landmark destination.

For art lovers. much of the art on display at Art Island is available for purchase.