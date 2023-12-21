LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the 2023 holiday season reaches its apex, 8newsnow.com got a look at the decorations littering the halls of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue and a tour with the woman helming the decoration effort, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.

As White House staff prepares for the holiday season, Dr. Biden leads the charge to create a festive atmosphere. The 2023 holiday decor theme, “Magic, Wonder, and Joy,” sees each room in the White House decorated with holiday displays meant to bring a fairy tale to life.

“Children were my inspiration,” Biden said.

Indeed, the decorations in the White House are inspired by a timeless children’s book. “A Visit from St. Nicholas,” colloquially known as “The Night Before Christmas,” celebrates its 200th year in 2023. The state dining room features a sugar cookie replica of the book.

The First Lady said the library is one of her favorite rooms in the White House. There, visitors can find the room decorated with book page ornaments. 98 Christmas trees litter the White House, the largest being the “official” White House Christmas Tree. That one is adorned with ornaments representing all 50 states.

Another tree, the Gold Star tree, holds a somber meaning. It is decorated with ornaments representing families of fallen military personnel. The First Lady encouraged anyone who feel sadness during the holiday season to focus on helping others.

“Think of those around you — you never know what’s behind someone’s smile,” Biden said. “So commit to an act of kindness this holiday.”