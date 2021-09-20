First Lady, Governor host inaugural art exhibit at Nevada Governor’s Mansion

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Monday, Nevada’s First Lady Kathy Sisolak hosted the inaugural art exhibit in the Nevada Governor’s Mansion, entitled, “The First Lady presents…”

Governor Sisolak joined his wife at the featured exhibit, which was first launched in February 2020.

The goal is to use the mansion as a year-round exhibition venue and to present contemporary Nevada art alongside historic artifacts from the Nevada State Museum collection.

“When you think of art, you may think of the famous artist or historical masterpieces from a distant time that has left an indelible imprint in our society – But as we showcased tonight, Nevada’s artists continue to ignite the love and appreciation for the arts that lives deep inside all of our hearts,” the First Lady said. “Their illustrious and meaningful work takes u on a journey covering a wide range of historical moments in our humanity, which are ultimately brought to life through the inspiration found from their way of life.”