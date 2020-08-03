First Friday to go virtual again on August 7

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The First Friday Foundation, a non-profit organization, announced Monday that First Friday will be held virtually again on August 7. The event has been held virtually for the past few months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

First Friday will again be going live from various places in the Arts District. The event will run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, August 7.

Those wanting to participate can check Instagram TV for pre-recorded messages and activities from the Las Vegas community throughout the night.

Key elements for the August event include:

Link to Virtual First Friday: @firstfridaylv

Visiting: Megan Linney at the Layer Lounge, a facial spa and event center, and Taylor Rice at brand new Alt Rebel, a delightful spin on fashion and consignment. Megan Linney opened the Layer Lounge about 6 weeks ago. It’s located on 3rd Street next to the D E Thai Kitchen restaurant. Taylor Rice opened Alt Rebel about 3 weeks ago. It’s located on Commerce. Taylor has some fresh ideas on recycling gently worn items which are then new to your closet.

Showcasing art: from Boards Up Downtown Vegas

Galleries open on First Friday (social distancing is observed): Main Street: Recycled Propaganda Priscilla Fowler Charleston: All Good Things Arts Factory: Saturation Gallery, 2 nd Floor: Gem Jaxx and Dr. Lepper 3 Baaad Sheep, 2 nd Floor Compulsion Studio, 2 nd Floor AW Gallery, 1 st Floor Studio One, 1 st Floor Glow Up Gallery, 1 st Floor Perfect Darkness, 1 st Floor MacSual Studio & Gallery, 2 nd Floor



SUMMER YOUTH ART PROGRAM

The First Friday Foundation is partnering with the DISCOVERY Children’s Museum and the city of Las Vegas to launch an art experiences for Las Vegas youth.

Local artists will teach the workshops, including Gemm Jax, Karma Reyes, Justin Lepper, Gina Cifonelli and more.

Starting in August, the art programs will be held at:

The Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 South Brush Street

DISCOVERY Children’s Museum in Symphony Park

Fifth Street School, 401 N. 4th St.

West Las Vegas Arts Center, 947 West Lake Mead

Click HERE for more information.