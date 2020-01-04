“First Friday” goes political for its first 2020 event

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The long standing, “First Friday” tradition came with a political message for the first time to start 2020.

The event was also packed with fun, music, food, shopping and a few familiar faces. This included an hour long performance from Grammy award winning singer Jason Mraz.

“This movements is about much more than a presidency.”



Jason Mraz takes the stage to perform at tonight’s @FirstFridayLV, in support of @BernieSanders campaign. @8NewsNow #8NN pic.twitter.com/n2KIO7bPAL — Sasha Loftis (@SashaLoftis) January 4, 2020

“The Nevada Caucus is coming up,” Mraz told 8 News Now. “It’s really important to engage voters now to pick a candidate early and rally around them.”

Campaign leaders and supporters of 2020 presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders took part to share their message Friday, while supporters encouraged everyone to get out and vote this year.

“Really get a chance to mix having fun with politics,” said National Bernie Sanders Campaign Co-chair Nina Turner. “Which is a beautiful thing.”

“The arts and music have always been at the core of the social movements, right?” Nevada Bernie Sanders Campaign Co-chair Amy Vilela added. “And this is where the people are.”

They told 8 News Now they hope their efforts to engage with the Las Vegas community will inspire others to get involved.

“This is a beautiful sight,” Turner said of First Friday. “A beautiful gathering of people from all walks of life.”

This, as they enjoy the excitement this one of a kind community atmosphere has to offer.

“I just hope it gets bigger and better every year,” First Friday attendee Jason Mellon concluded.

The first chance to vote here locally is the Nevada Caucus, which is set for February 22, 2020. The general presidential election happens later this year, on November 3, 2020.