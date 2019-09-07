First Friday goes “Into the Wild”

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thousands of people made their way to downtown Las Vegas to join in on the fun at First Friday. This month’s theme as “Into the Wild” and centered around animals and nature.

People enjoyed live shows from singers and entertainers like Nico Bleu and Diego Morales. You can check out Morales’ playing his sax along with the remix to Linkin Park’s “What I’ve Done.”

Over 100 original artists were at the event showing off their works.

