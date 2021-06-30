First Friday, Excision concert will close some roads downtown this weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s a second for First Friday this time around.

The popular downtown event went off at 100% capacity in June, with anticipation and a lot of people out in public without face masks for the first time in well over a year.

Will First Friday seem a little more “normal” this time around?

If normal means a hunt for a parking spot, maybe so.

The City of Las Vegas is reminding everyone of road closures in effect during the event:

Road closures start at 10 a.m. Friday, and roads will reopen at midnight. Major closures are scheduled on Boulder Avenue, Coolidge Avenue, Art Way and a segment of 1st Street.

And there’s also an advisory from the city that closures are planned Friday and Saturday night on Bridger Avenue and 3rd Street for a two-night EDM concert when Excision will be at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.

Road closures for the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center show will start at 6 a.m. Thursday morning and roads will reopen at 6 a.m. Sunday.