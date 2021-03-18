First Friday details: Capacity set at 250, live music, 12 food trucks, 35 artists

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Details of the April 2 First Friday event have been released, and capacity has been set at 250 people.

First Friday will feature 12 food trucks and 35 artists and craftspeople in its first in-person event since it went virtual a year ago at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Live music performances are planned on two stages.

Hours have been set at 5-10 p.m., and entrances and exits to the art walk will be on Art Way and 1st Street. Another entrance will provide access into the food garden and bar in the Art Square parking lot and Art Way.

The art walk area on Boulder Avenue and 1st Street will feature artists including Izaac Zevalking (Recycled Propaganda) and Mila May (local artist and muralist).

Guests can RSVP to the event on www.ffflv.org.

The food garden and bar are in the Art Square parking lot and on S. Art Way – no open food or beverages will be allowed outside the area.

Studio artist, muralist and graphic designer Eric Vozzola is the featured artist. Vozzola’s murals are part of Circa’s Garage Mahall.

A new installation by local artist Jef Logan will be unveiled in Boulder Plaza.

Free parking is available on surrounding streets, and at city paid parking lot areas on www.parkwhiz. Paid parking lot located at Arts Square/Mission Linen Building parking lot on Coolidge and Arts Way.