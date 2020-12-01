First Friday arts and culture event canceled for December

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The First Friday Foundation announced today that its monthly First Friday event that was scheduled for Dec. 4 has been canceled. The 501(c)3 non-profit organization says the decision was made due to the COVID-19 health threat and the current “State of Nevada Pause” in effect.

The First Friday event has been a mainstay of arts and culture in Las Vegas for more than 15 years, keeping the downtown Las Vegas economy and small businesses alive. Activities are mostly low cost or free of cost for all ages.

Many artists, local food trucks, and surrounding businesses in the area depend on the health of First Friday in order to sustain their livelihoods.

The First Friday Foundation is now working on ways the community can gather virtually for the next few months.

First Friday will be hosting a toy drive with the Salvation Army that will take place on the weekend of Dec. 11. More details can be found on their website and Facebook page.

The First Friday Foundation supports and advances local arts and culture in Las Vegas. They believe collaborating with other organizations helps to raise awareness in the arts and that these partnerships benefit local artists and community members.