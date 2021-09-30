First Friday, 1 October ceremony bring road closures to Arts District

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Road closures are planned Friday night near the Arts District as the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden hosts an event to remember the victims of 1 October. Additional closures will already be in place for First Friday in the same area.

Related Content Friday marks 4 years since Las Vegas shooting; 1 October events begin at sunrise

The First Friday closures begin at 8 p.m. and last until 11:30 p.m., shutting down Boulder Avenue to Hoover Avenue, Art Way to First Street, and Coolidge Avenue from Main Street to Casino Center Boulevard.

The closures for the Oct. 1 Memorial begin at 6 p.m. and roads will reopen at 11 p.m. Casino Center Boulevard will be closed from Charleston Boulevard to Hoover Avenue, and Coolidge Avenue will be closed from Casino Center Boulevard to the alley just east of the site.

The ceremony starts at about 10 p.m.

Another closure affecting downtown is planned as Bassrush Elevated plays the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. Bridger Avenue will be closed from Casino Center Boulevard to 3rd Street beginning at 5 p.m. Friday. Bridger will reopen at 6 a.m. on Sunday.