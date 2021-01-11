First flu death reported in Clark County as COVID-19 strain on hospitals continues

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The season’s first flu-related death has been reported by the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD).

The death involved a woman who was over 65.

“As we continue to see widespread transmission of the novel coronavirus in our community it is more important than ever for people to take steps to protect their health,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, Acting Chief Health Officer of the Southern Nevada Health District. “The flu vaccine is recommended for everyone six months and older, and it’s not too late to get vaccinated.”

Health and government officials have been concerned for months about the possibility of a greater strain on hospitals if flu cases begin to rise while COVID-19 is still filling hospitals.

“Influenza activity has remained low in Clark County compared to past seasons, but this death serves as a reminder that the flu is a serious disease and is still circulating in the community,” according to an SNHD statement. “As of January 2, 10 people in Clark County have been hospitalized with confirmed cases of the flu.”

Health officials remind the public about getting the flu vaccine, continuing to wear masks in public and around people who don’t live in the same household, practicing social distancing, staying home when sick, and washing hands frequently.

Last season in Clark County, 59 people died from the flu, according to SNHD.

Flu vaccine is available at the Health District’s East Las Vegas Public Health Center and Mesquite Public Health Center by appointment. More information on hours and locations is available at www.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/community-health-center/immunization-clinic/available-vaccines/flu-vaccine-clinic/.