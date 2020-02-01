First-ever Las Vegas Roberto’s Taco Shop closes and relocates

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The very first Roberto’s Taco Shop to open in Las Vegas is closing its doors. The Robertos located at 1220 E. Harmon Suite A-2 in 1990 closed for business Friday, January 31, and it will be relocated to a new area. This shop, which is part of the 12 original shops still standing in Nevada, is a part of Las Vegas history.

About three years ago, the shopping mall where the Roberto’s Taco Shop is located was sold, so now the area will be going under redevelopment by its new owner. The area where the Harmon Roberto’s Taco Shop will be relocated to is 4700 S. Maryland Parkway, and it opens on March 1.

Below is the history of Roberto’s Taco Shop:

Roberto’s Taco Shop and its founders Roberto and Dolores Robledo opened their first restaurant in 1964 in San Diego, California, bringing traditional and quality Mexican food to both California and Nevada for the last 56 years. In 1990, Roberto moved to Las Vegas and soon after decided to open his first taco shop here in the Las Vegas valley. Thirty years after the restaurant’s expansion to Nevada, there are 57 locations throughout the valley and Reno.