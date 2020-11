LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Not too far from The Strip, you can now get drive-thru service at a dispensary. It is at “Blum,” near Desert Inn Road and Maryland Parkway.

It is a first for Clark County. The only other one is on tribal land.

This was an easy transition once commissioners approved the plan, because Blum operates in a former bank building.

Fun fact, that bank was featured in the movie “Casino,” which just celebrated its 25th anniversary.