LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Mexican Consulate is offering appointments for first dose vaccines on Tuesday.

A tweet by the City of Las Vegas indicates vaccinations will be available at the consulate, at 823 S. 6th St., near Charleston Boulevard and Las Vegas Boulevard.

“Bilingual Spanish speaking staff will be available,” according to the city.

