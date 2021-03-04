First dose of COVID-19 vaccine given to 13% of Nevadans

In this Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 file photo, a pharmacist prepares a syringe with Pfizer’s vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination site in New York. (Mary Altaffer/Associated Press)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada is now at the national average for administering the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination.

According to the COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force, 13% of Nevadans have received at least one dose of the vaccine which is the same as the national average. As of March 2, there have been more than 489,600 vaccinations given. That number includes second doses.

In Clark County, Misty Robinson with the Southern Nevada Health District, says the case rate is dropping and there is a significant decline in hospitalizations.

There is still a major push underway to reach underserved groups of people.

“This week, we have some exciting things going on with our vaccination campaigns. Last week, I mentioned the partnership with RTC to pick up members of the public that meet the current vaccination criteria. Today, we are trying out this process with our Asian community; picking up individuals are a Buddhist temple and bringing them to Cashman Center to receive their vaccinations,” Robinson said.

The health district plans to do the same in the Ethiopian community. It will partner with the faith based community to reach those who do not have access to the internet.