LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More than 300,000 Clark County students will head back to the classroom Monday morning as the school district begins the 2023-24 school year.

CCSD Superintendent Jesus Jara will make several stops in the morning which will include a visit to the Arville bus yard, the new Northeast Career and Technical Academy, and the new Fremont Professional Development Middle School.

Drivers around the Las Vegas valley need to be aware that there will be increased traffic and student pedestrians around schools. Las Vegas Metropolitan police and Clark County School District Police will be out in force to make sure drivers are adhering to school speed zones.

Parents are also urged to make sure their children wear helmets using a chin strap if they are riding a bicycle to school.

The new school year begins with the lingering stalemate between CCSD and the Clark County Education Association over a new contract to increase pay for teachers. Both sides will meet again to negotiate on Aug. 17.

“I’m looking forward again to the bargaining you know we got to come to the bargaining table so we can address the concerns and differences that we have,” Jara said Monday morning.