First Daughter Ivanka Trump makes appearance as a keynote speaker at CES

LAS VEGAS (AP modified) — The nation’s largest Consumer Electronics Show on Tuesday hosted Ivanka Trump as a keynote speaker at an event at the Venetian on Tuesday, which was the first official day of CES.

The annual CES tech gathering in Las Vegas has long taken criticism over diversity issues. In recent years, the show’s organizer, the Consumer Technology Association, has invited more women to speak and sought to curb some of the show’s more sexist aspects, such as scantily clad “booth babes” hired to draw attention of the mostly male attendees.

Ivanka Trump spoke with CTA President Gary Shapiro for nearly 40 minutes at the event, highlighting work the administration has done with tech companies to retrain their workers for new skills. She has worked on skills-training initiatives at the White House. Companies including Google have joined that effort.

