First coronavirus death in California reported in Placer County

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County, California health officials on Wednesday announced the death of a novel coronavirus patient.

The patient was described as “an elderly adult with underlying health conditions,” officials said.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones of this patient,” Placer County Health Officer Dr. Aimee Sisson said in a news release. “While we have expected more cases, this death is an unfortunate milestone in our efforts to fight this disease, and one that we never wanted to see.”

This was the second confirmed case of the virus in Placer County, and the first death related to the virus in California.

According to the news release from the county health department, the patient was exposed during international travel in February. They tested presumptively positive on Tuesday, March 3.

Officials said this particular case was not transmitted locally, but local transmission is likely in the future.

This is a developing story.