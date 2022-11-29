LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two women in Clark County are the first reported flu deaths of the season, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

One woman was in her 40s and the other was in her 60s. The date of their deaths is not given.

“These deaths are a tragedy, and I offer my condolences to the families and friends of these women,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, District Health Officer for the Southern Nevada Health District.

Flu cases are increasing in Clark County. There were 67 influenza-related hospitalizations during the week of Nov. 13 to Nov. 19, which was a 72% increase over the previous week. More than half of the patients who have been hospitalized are 50 or older. Emergency rooms and urgent care centers are also experiencing increases in patient visits. The flu activity level is considered “high” in Nevada.

Differences in the data presented here by CDC and independently by some health departments likely represent differing levels of data completeness with data presented by the health department likely being the more complete. (Credit: CDC)

The health district recommends flu vaccines for everyone 6 months and older and is advising all southern Nevadans to get vaccinated this season. The people most at risk for severe illness from the flu are those who are older adults, younger children, pregnant women, and anyone with an underlying medical condition.

Flu season lasts from October until May.