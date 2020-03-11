First case of COVID-19 in Clark County confirmed by CDC

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The first case of COVID-19 in Clark County has been confirmed by the CDC, according to Southern Nevada Health District. The news comes after SNHD announced three additional presumptive positive cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to five cases in Clark County.

The Clark County patient is a veteran in his 50s and was the first Clark County “presumptive positive” case reported last week.

The man is a veteran inpatient at the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System (VASNHS) and is currently hospitalized in airborne isolation, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

The veteran tested presumptive positive for COVID-19 on March 4 at the facility.

This is the second confirmed case in Nevada. The CDC confirmed the state’s first case on Tuesday in Washoe County. The man, in his 50s, was linked to the Grand Princess cruise ship outbreak.

According to a statement from the VA Southern Nevada, “some” staffers at the North Las Vegas VA hospital are under self-quarantine after possible exposure to the virus. In a statement to 8 News Now, a spokesman said they attended to the patient who presumptively tested positive for the virus.