First cannabis tasting room in Nevada opens

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s first cannabis tasting room is officially open. It’s located inside the NUWU Cannabis Marketplace on tribal land near Main and Washington. It may pave the way for pot lounges in the state.

“I can’t wait to take the first hit,” said pot smoker Shannon Pete. “I’m just nervous because everybody is watching.”

All eyes were on Shannon Pete as he stepped inside the first cannabis tasting room in Nevada. He made history by being the first person in the state to legally take a hit off a bong in public.

“I think it’s cool. It’s about time,” Pete said. “We get to smoke, smoke and smoke.”

“We want to make sure that there was a safe and friendly environment for you to taste some products,” said Benny Tso — Tribal Council Member. “You can get the correct proper amount, a safe amount. Get to experience your product.”

The City of Las Vegas voted in favor of pot lounges earlier this year, but the state placed a hold on them until 2021 for further research. Tribal members understand how this monumental moment may impact the state’s cannabis industry.

“I think we’re going to grow together,” Tso said. “Just partnerships getting built… being the first to take a look at it.”

“You don’t have to worry about the cops,” Pete said.

Inside the tasting room, guests can purchase samples from a menu and then try them out at either the dab bar or take a seat.

Servers do keep an eye on how much people take in and will call a cab to prevent anyone from driving high. They encourage guests to plan ahead with a designated driver, or use Uber and Lyft.